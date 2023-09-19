Aging is inevitable; and with aging comes a certain amount of “wear and tear” on the joints.
Our knees are no exception. And while a certain amount of stiffness or soreness is expected as the body ages, it’s important to listen to your body and know when a little knee pain merits a doctor’s visit or even a knee replacement.
The knee is the body’s largest joint and has a fairly complex structure, according to the National Institute of Health. It is the joint that connects the bones of the upper and lower leg and is needed for pretty much any form of movement, including running, cycling or swimming.
“Arthritis is the most common reason people experience knee pain as they age, and it usually affects those between 50 to 60 years of age,” said Kyle Hubler, D.O., Orthopaedic Care, UPMC in North Central Pa.
“There is also a correlation between being overweight and worsening arthritis in the knees and hips,” he added.
“ACL injuries, fractures, and tendinitis are common sports-related knee injuries that affect younger people,” Hubler said.
“People with excess weight, a lack of strength or flexibility in the legs, or having certain occupations that require stress on the knees may also be at increased risk of experiencing knee problems.”
Charles Cole Jr., M.D., an Orthopaedic Surgeon, SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, agreed.
“Conditions that can affect (the knees), can include past traumas or injuries,” he said. “A lot of times if someone has ligament injuries when they were younger, the knee wears more quickly.”
Cole recommends exercise to keep the legs strong and avoiding high impact activities that put additional pressure on the knees.
“Some things you can’t change,” he said. “But the things that hasten the wear and tear are prior injuries, repetitive activities.”
“Running isn’t bad for you, but it’s bad as you get older because your surface cartilage wears out,” he said. “Naturally your body doesn’t handle the impact from running like you did when you were 20.”
Instead, he recommends using a bike or elliptical as there is less impact on the knees.
If you are going to do something with impact, Cole recommends using a “sleeve” for your knee to provide added support.
Even if you take great care of your knees, things happen and you may find yourself wondering if the amount of pain you’re experiencing is normal.
“If your knees feel weak or unstable, make popping or crunching noises, go through phases of swelling or stiffening, or if you are unable to straighten your knee fully, it’s time to call your doctor about your knee trouble,” said Hubler.
“When the pain is significant enough that it limits your daily activities and doesn’t go away it’s time to call the doctor,” agreed Cole.
Sometimes a joint replacement — despite a patient’s best effort — is the only option.
Deciding to undergo a knee replacement isn’t something to take lightly, however.
“Patients are advised to try other methods of treatment before immediately undergoing surgery,” explained Hubler.
“Medication, the use of heat or ice packs, bracing, or injections may provide major relief.”
If none of that works, their care team will put together a surgical plan personalized to each individual case, he said. Part of that plan includes preparing the patient prior to surgery and educating them on what to expect before and after.
Hubler said patients need to understand that after surgery, they may not have the ability to do things they once could until they are healed fully.
“It’s important to be in the right headspace and know that with time, physical therapy, the help of your care team and loved ones, your quality of life will improve,” he said.
The surgery
Knee replacement surgery has come a long way — so much so that patients are typically in and out of the hospital within 24 hours.
“In general it’s a very short stay,” said Cole. “Patients stay over and go home relatively quickly, usually the next day.”
That is in part due to the improvements made in educating patients.
“Pre-operative education is important,” said Cole. “We want to keep patients really well-informed about what’s happening. That starts from the moment they decide to go into the joint replacement program.”
In most cases, Hubler said, patients are up and walking the same day as their surgery and can go home after one night of observation in the hospital.
There is also an option for same-day discharge for total and partial knee replacements in certain patient populations that fit criteria and show interest.
“Hospital staff helps the patients take their first steps with their new knees, assists them with in-patient physical therapy, monitors their progress after surgery, and will help them move around their room or change positions to feel the most comfortable possible after surgery,” said Hubler.
Once discharged, patients continue outpatient therapy at home. Patients are typically “fairly functional” within six to eight weeks, said Cole.
“They’ll actually do their recovery at home, which makes a big difference in how people recover,” Cole said.
“Patients get a binder, a step by step of what’s coming, expectations, etc. It’s an actual class that people sit in on with other people that takes them through what to expect.”
Cole said he hoped most people feel pretty well-informed and are not surprised by what’s happening throughout the process.
After joint replacement surgery, Hubler noted help is going to be needed for about two to three weeks after coming home from the hospital.
“You will need someone to help you around your home and with responsibilities like getting meals, chores, and other everyday tasks,” he said.
“Driving is also not advised after the first month of recovery, so you would also need help getting to physical therapy appointments.”
After a knee replacement, a patient will typically need six to eight weeks of physical therapy.
If Cole had to give one piece of advice, he said, it would be to simply be well informed and make sure that you have gone through all of the conservative treatments and know this — a knee replacement — is the last step.