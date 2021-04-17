ELYSBURG — Knoebels has earned the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation, which is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The designation demonstrates Knoebels’ continued dedication to providing inclusive and accessible options for guests.
The CAC designation from IBCCES requires that at least 80 percent of guest-facing staff complete position-specific autism training and requires a commitment to ongoing training and renewal every two years. The park also underwent an onsite review by IBCCES, which includes the creation of sensory guides to help guests understand how each ride or attraction may impact the five senses.
Knoebels will also host an Autism Awareness Day on June 6. On this day, park visitors can participate in a free scavenger hunt and sensory friendly activity areas will be set up throughout the park along with community organizations’ information booths.
The park will offer a Family and Friends Meal that includes chicken fingers, hot dog, apple sauce, chips, cookies and a beverage. To register for the Family and Friends Meal and additional event information, visit www.knoebels.com/events.
IBCCES designed the CAC training and certification program in response to the need for more recreational and travel options where families and autistic individuals feel welcomed and understood. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification, which includes evidence-based training from experts as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations. The certification also has renewal requirements to ensure the program is a long-term commitment that has a lasting impact.