Pictured, from left, are 2022 Knoebels Scholarship recipients and members of the third generation of the Knoebel family, Leanna Muscato, Marta Callahan, ride operations; Sophie Rossnock, Crystal Pool; Emily Allen, gift shops; Mackenzie Palacz, JBK; Maura Blusius, Alamo; Makenzie Catino, games; Michael Scicchitano, international food court; Darian Wetzel, Playland Arcade; Dick Knoebel and Buddy Knoebel. Not pictured but also winners: Britney Preston, entertainment and Tyler Wolfgang, Playland Arcade.