ELYSBURG — Ten Knoebels Amusement Resort team members are starting off the 2022-23 school year with an extra $750 in their pockets from the park’s scholarship program. The scholarship is in recognition of their scholastic achievements and aspirations, as well as their contributions as team members. Knoebels has awarded approximately $130,500 to 256 team members since the start of the program in 1997.
This year’s recipients include 10 team members who are on the path to becoming teachers, biologists, accountants and more.
This year’s recipients include:
Emily Allen (Gift Shops), daughter of Paul Allen, Catawissa, 2022 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in secondary education/English.
Maura Blusius (Alamo), daughter of Marylou and Rodney Blusius, Elysburg, 2020 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Clarion University, majoring in speech-language pathology.
Marta Callahan (Ride Operations), daughter of Dorota and Thomas Callahan, Paxinos, 2021 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, attending Lock Haven University, majoring in biology.
Mackenzie Catino (Games), daughter of Amy and Dr. James Catino, Shamokin, 2020 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, attending Penn State University, majoring in business management.
Mackenzie Palacz (JBK), daughter of Kathy and John Palacz, Elysburg, 2022 graduate of Southern Columbia High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in early/special education.
Britney Preston (Entertainment), daughter of Karen and Paul Preston, Berwick, 2018 graduate of Berwick High School, attending DeSales University, majoring in forensic psychology/theater minor.
Sophie Rossnock (Crystal Pool), daughter of Sandy and William Rossnock, Shamokin, 2020 graduate of Shamokin High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in business management.
Michael Scicchitano (International Food Court), son of Mandy and Matt Scicchitano, Locust Gap, 2020 graduate of Mount Carmel High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in secondary education/history.
Darian Wetzel (Playland Arcade), son of Jennifer Wetzel, Dornsife, 2019 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, attending Susquehanna University, majoring in accounting.
Tyler Wolfgang (Playland Arcade), son of Maryann and John Wolfgang, Ashland, 2019 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, attending Bloomsburg University, majoring in management/supply chain.
Scholarships were awarded based on the students’ written applications, a work performance evaluation completed by the applicants’ department manager, and two external judges.
Three Knoebels team members have also been nominated for a 2022 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association (PAPA) scholarship. Those students include: Maddelynn Griscavage (Crystal Pool), Sarah Rodriguez (International Food Court) and Darian Wetzel (Playland Arcade).