ELYSBURG — Joy Through the Grove, a Christmas light experience at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, returns on Friday.
The drive-through light display will be open nightly Friday through Dec. 31, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It begins near the Impulse roller coaster, travels down the park’s main boulevard, then throughout most of the campground. The route is about one and a half miles long and includes over 500 light up pieces.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests back for a third year of holiday memory-making,” said Joy Through the Grove project lead Jon Slodysko. “Even if you’ve visited each year, there are plenty of brand-new features to enjoy, some of which are traditional holiday favorites and others that make use of technology.”
A free souvenir magnet will be gifted to guests who pre-purchase a Joy Through the Grove ticket. Attendees can purchase snacks for the ride including Knoebels favorites like fudge, cotton candy and kettle corn.
“Guests visiting Thursdays through Sundays can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at our Three Ponds Golf Course,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations director. “Snap photos with Santa, snack on tasty treats and shop for the Knoebels fan on your list, all while enjoying outdoor Christmas displays, a fire pit and s’mores!”