ELYSBURG — Employees at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg have a chance to win a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer.
Current and future Knoebels seasonal team members who are 16 years of age or older are eligible for the chance to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer upon working 250 hours this summer. Additional entries can be earned for every 25 hours worked after the initial 250 hours. The drawing will take place on Labor Day, and the vehicle will be displayed near the Alamo restaurant until then.
“We are excited to announce this newest incentive to be a part of Team Knoebels and look forward to one of our very deserving team members winning this 2021 Trailblazer,” said Dick Knoebel, Knoebels’ president & co-Owner.
The vehicle giveaway is the result of a partnership between Knoebels and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, two family-owned businesses who have been operating in North Eastern/Central Pennsylvania for a combined nearly 150 years.
In addition to a regular paycheck and the chance to win a vehicle, Knoebels team members receive exclusive perks like free admission to 15+ other parks; exclusive events; food coupons and ride tickets in paychecks; 25% off park food; 25% off ride tickets; a discount at Nickle Plate Bar & Grill and Three Ponds Golf Course; 18% off Verizon plans; and scholarships for school aged team members.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER