Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.