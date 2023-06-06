Lyme disease-carrying ticks have a way of disturbing our summer fun, but take heart. Arming ourselves with knowledge can take the sting out of our worries.
“Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is caused by the transmission of a bite from a deer tick, and it is one of the more common infections we see spread from arthropods,” said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Geisinger.
“This disease is contracted through a bite of deer ticks that have the spirochete bacterium in them,” said Dr. Nick Gorski, UPMC Primary Care in Lewisburg. “And so you basically can get this if that tick has been on you, and I’m not talking about just crawling around. It has to be in you for 24 to 48 hours of attachment.”
Not all ticks have Lyme, said Dr. Sam Bang, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Northumberland.
So how do you know if you’re looking at a Lyme-carrying tick?
“The two main ticks you will see in this area are what we call the black leg tick, or the deer tick, and what we call the dog tick,” Bang said. “And the difference is the Lyme tick, or the deer tick, will have a reddish orange body with black legs, whereas the dog tick a lot of times is brown.”
Finding a tick crawling on you can be a little terrifying and icky, but even if it has black legs, it’s only going to infect you if it drinks your blood, and if it does, it’s going to get engorged.
“So if it looks engorged or fat, then you know you have a higher risk that the tick spread the Lyme to you,” Bang said, “versus if it’s a skinny tick and you pull it out, even though it’s a deer tick, then the chance of it spreading infection to you is probably low because it didn’t drink your blood yet.”
Let’s say you find an engorged tick on your skin – is it time to panic? Not at all. Medical research has a few tricks up its sleeve to deal with nasty, Lyme-carrying pests.
“If you find that you have a tick on you, keep that tick, bring it in to see me, and we can look at it and we can say, ‘Hey, this is likely a deer tick,’” Gorski said.
If it’s within 72 hours since the bite occurred, doctors can prescribe one dose of a prophylactic antibiotic, and your worries are over.
Three to 30 days
But let’s say you don’t see the tick. What then? Well, within three to 30 days you’ll probably develop symptoms.
“The bacteria that causes Lyme disease can cause things like fever and muscle and body aches,” Martin said. “It’s not uncommon for people right after they acquire the infection to feel pretty rundown and tired.”
And of course, you’ll probably see the infamous bullseye rash, but you can’t count on it.
“Even if Lyme disease is not treated, the rash tends to go away,” Martin said. “And sometimes it shows up in a part of the body that you’re not looking at closely every day, so it certainly can be missed.”
Typically the rash develops within one to two weeks, Bang said.
“Some people think it’s a reaction to the bite. It’s not. It’s actually a skin infection from the bacteria,” he said. “Typically it’s a round, red rash that’s flat, not raised. A lot of times it feels warm to touch, but it doesn’t feel painful at all or itchy. It’s kind of just there. People are like, ‘Oh, I have a rash there,’ but they didn’t notice it until they saw it.”
About 80 percent of people with Lyme will develop the rash, Gorski said. It’s good to check yourself for it if you have some tick bites.
“If you’re one of the lucky individuals to have the bullseye rash and you show up in the doctor’s clinic, you’re just done at that point,” Martin said. “You’ve made the diagnosis.”
If the rash is missed or doesn’t appear, then doctors rely on a blood test to help make the diagnosis. As long as people are treated within 30 days after being bitten, they still get a good cure rate with antibiotics.