Len Ingrassia/Automotive Writer

The newest Kona N, in its second year of production, is all about high performance in a small package. Stylish lines highlighted by red accents make the subcompact crossover a standout with Pirelli Zero run flat tires for added traction. With room for four, the hatchback is quicker than 20 other cars in its segment and a push button boosts acceleration for about 20 seconds for more of a thrill.