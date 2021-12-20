Kongyea E. Blay, 59, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Manor Care, Sunbury.
Kongyea was born Sept. 6, 1962, in Philadelphia, a son of the late John A. Blay-Meizah and Reneld Moorehead.
He had served in the United States Army.
In addition to his mother he is survived by three brothers, Stuart Kauffman, Evan and Noel Baker; and his longtime companion, Jane Smoley of Shamokin Dam.
Burial will be private in Northumberland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Northumberland.