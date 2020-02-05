The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal, and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night.
n Capitals 4, Kings 2
WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying Washington to a victory Los Angeles.
n Bruins 4, Canucks 0
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season, and Boston extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Vancouver.
n Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0
COLUMBUS — Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime, and Columbus extended its points streak to nine games.
n Islanders 4, Stars 3, OT
NEW YORK — Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game 2:52 into overtime, and New York rallied to beat Dallas.
n Avalanche 6, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Andre Burakovsky had a goal and three assists for a career-best four points in Colorado’s win over spiraling Buffalo.
n Ducks 3, Senators 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Rickard Rakell scored the shootout winner, and Anaheim beat Ottawa.
n Blues 6, Hurricanes 3
ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice, and St. Louis beat Carolina.
n Wild 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Dumba scored with 2:39 remaining in overtime to lift Minnesota past Chicago.
n Predators 2, Jets 1, OT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mikael Granlund scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting Nashville past Winnipeg.