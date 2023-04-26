The Danville News
Danville junior Bronson Krainak added to his strong season on Saturday, winning gold in the javelin at the Jack Roddick Invitational Saturday at Shippensburg University, the same location that will host the state meet next month.
Krainak popped a throw of 188 feet, 8 inches to claim the javelin by 11-plus feet over runner-up Tyler Arnold of Southern Columbia (176-9).
Krainak and Arnold will both compete in the prestigious Penn Relays today in Philadelphia.
Also competing for Danville is state cross-country champion Rory Lieberman.
Lieberman briefly led the 1,600-meter run at Shippensburg on Saturday after slipping past Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien with just over 200 meters remaining, but the Penn-bound senior wound up second as Sloff unleashed a strong finishing kick that zipped him past Lieberman and O’Brien.
Lieberman will compete in the 3,000 meters on Friday.