The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.
Eeli Tolvanen also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Seattle entered in fourth place in the Pacific Division and two points out of third.
James van Riemsdyk, Owen Tippett and Patrick Brown scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia completed a homestand with its third loss in four games.
Sharks 4, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, Aaron Dell stopped all eight shots he faced in relief, and San Jose ended its road trip by beating Washington.
Karlsson assisted on a goal by Evgeny Svechnikov at even strength in the first period, and Alexander Barabanov on the power play in the second to give him 55 this season, good for second in the NHL. Only Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has more assists.
He scored his 18th goal of the season in the third period on a shot from along the boards that fluttered by Charlie Lindgren. A third Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman is in reach for Karlsson, who’s on pace to be the first player at that position to reach 100 points since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.
Canadiens 6, Oilers 2
MONTREAL — Jordan Harris had his first career two-goal game, and Montreal earned wins on back-to-back afternoons with a victory over Edmonton.
Alex Belzile, Josh Anderson, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak added goals for Montreal. Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin each recorded two assists. Jake Allen made 30 saves.
Golden Knights 7, Ducks 2
LAS VEGAS — Seven Vegas players had two points, and the Golden Knights scored five times in the third period to break open a one-goal game, and best Anaheim, extending its winning streak to three games.
Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Brett Howden added goal for Vegas. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had two assists.
After stumbling into the All-Star break at 1-5-2, the Knights have come out firing since then. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 17-4 to take a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.