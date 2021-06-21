A defense request would — if granted — separate the criminal counts in the indictment by alleged victims of Dr. Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor who was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
In court filings on Monday, Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas A. Thorton made a motion to sever the offenses, noting that his client will “suffer undue prejudice as a result of the joinder of the counts.”
Jury selection for Kraynak is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 in front of U.S. Judge Matthew Brann in Courtroom No. 1. on the fourth floor of the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, Williamsport. The trial is anticipated to last approximately four weeks excluding Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
“The potential for prejudice to Dr. Kraynak based on the joinder of the counts is substantial,” wrote Thorton. “The more wrongdoing of which Dr. Kraynak is accused, the more likely the jury is to think that he must be guilty of something, particularly in this case where the additional wrongdoing also involves prescriptions for opioids.”
He added, “At the heart of the prejudice arising from the joinder of the counts is the danger that the multiple counts will function as character evidence for each of the other counts, persuading the jury that Dr. Kraynak has a propensity to commit the crimes charged which gravely affects his right to the presumption of innocence.
A judge has yet to rule on the motion.
Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premise for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.