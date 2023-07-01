Kristen Lynn Mebius went to be with her Lord on June 28, 2023, at the age of 54. She loved her God, her family and her country. Her smile and laugh was always present. She always thought of others and wanted to help people wherever she could. She always wanted people to see Jesus shining through her, and taught her girls to be the same way.
She was the beloved wife of Steve Mebius of Lewisburg, Pa., and amazing mother of Lauren, Meagan and Katherine Mebius; daughter of Nancy Steckel of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; sister of Eric (Marissa) Steckel of Oakland, California, and Kurt (Amy) Steckel of Northumberland, Pennsylvania; niece to Carol Steckel of Lewisburg; Aunt Kristen to her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Don Steckel.
While Kristen did work in day care early in her marriage because she loved children, she always wanted to stay home and be the best mom ever. She accomplished that in spades. She raised three beautiful daughters. She loved spending time with them and giving them advice and led them each to the Lord. Kristen was a wonderful wife of 31 years to Steve. She made Steve laugh, and was a constant supporter, she always challenged him to be better. She always said everyone can always improve and she took her own advice.
She graduated from Lewisburg High School and attended Liberty University. She met her husband in Germany while she was living there as a nanny. She loved to travel and she and Steve spent time in Europe, Latin America and all over the United States. She loved the beach, and certainly found her happy place in Costa Rica where she enjoyed their second home. She enjoyed deep sea fishing with her family, sitting on the beach, and was fascinated by the fishes and turtles that swam around her in the ocean. Kristen was an avid collegiate wrestling fan and enjoyed traveling to NCAA nationals and cheering on her Penn State Nittany Lions.
She attended Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Lewisburg, Pa. She held firm to this verse: Romans 14:8 “For if we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord; so then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s." Her family takes comfort in the fact that she is rejoicing in Heaven today.
A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg on July 8, at noon. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will immediately follow the service at Lewisburg Cemetery. John H Shaw III Funeral Home will be making the arrangements.