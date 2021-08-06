COAL TOWNSHIP — Thomas Hood, M.D., who has seen patients in Kulpmont for more than two decades, is joining the Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center team in central Pennsylvania at the soon-to-open location in Coal Township. Geisinger 65 Forward is a health care program designed exclusively for people age 65 and over where patients get longer appointments, more on-site health services and social, educational and wellness activities.
Hood, who has cared for patients at Geisinger Kulpmont clinic since 1999, earned his medical degree at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia after completing his undergraduate studies in biology at Wilkes University. He completed his family practice residency at Geisinger Medical Center.
“I’m committed to the health of this region and providing the care our patients need to help them live their healthiest lives,” said Hood. “I’m excited to remain in the area and join a unique program like 65 Forward that is designed to make better health easier for our neighbors.”
Hood, who is board certified in family medicine, is accepting new patients for Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin-Coal Township, which is scheduled to open in late August. For more information about the program, call 570-644-6198 or geisinger.org/ForwardNewsShamokin to learn more.