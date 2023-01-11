The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night.
Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.
Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. Backup forward Anthony Gill scored a career-high 18 points, and Monte Morris added 17 for Washington.
Bulls scoring leader DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season because of quadriceps strain.
Pistons 135, Timberwolves 118
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Pistons rallied to beat Minnesota.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year’s Eve.
D’Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Knicks 119, Pacers 113
NEW YORK — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the Knicks beat the Pacers.
RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points. After New York led by 25 points in the third quarter, Hield cut it to 105-103 with a 3-pointer with 3:10 left.
Brunson countered for the Knicks, scoring the next seven points of the game. Hield’s four-point play with 1:22 remaining pulled the Pacers to 112-109. He had a chance to tie it on Indiana’s next possession, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.
Bucks 114, Hawks 105
ATLANTA — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Bucks held off Atlanta.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. Bogdanovic scored 22 points.
Celtics 125, Pelicans 114
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Celtics won their fourth straight game. Jayson Tatum added 31 points and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, and Al Horford had 14, making four 3-pointers.
The Celtics have won their last five home games. CJ McCollum had 38 points for New Orleans, his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points. Naji Marshall added 18 points and Trey Murphy III had 15 for New Orleans, The Pelicans have lost three of four.
Grizzlies 135, Spurs 129
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Grizzlies hung on to beat San Antonio their season-high eighth straight victory.
Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness, was 14 of 25 from the field, including 3 for 5 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Tyus Jones added 16.
Keldon Johnson, who missed the past two games with left hamstring tightness, led the Spurs with 24 points. Tre Jones had 22 points and six assists, while Jakob Poeltl added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.