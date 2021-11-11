Kyle E. Seward, 54, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 22, 1966, in Lewisburg, a son of Charles Seward of Beavertown and Karen Wagner-Rager of McClure. He married the former Connie R. Sprenkle on June 20, 1997.
He graduated from West Snyder High School in Beaver Springs. Kyle was employed as an electrician with Icon Legacy in Selinsgrove. He loved watching racing and soccer, and his car was his pride and joy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Connie Seward of Middleburg; and by two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
Services have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.