L. Courtney Rich, 89, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 23, 1932, a son of the late Gilman and Gladys Rich.
He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was married to the former Beverly Ann Stauffer who survives.
Courtney was a member of the Middlecreek Community Fellowship Church in Middleburg where he provided maintenance on the church. He enjoyed caring for his yard and did volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity and delivering for Meals on Wheels.
He will be remembered for talking to any stranger he could.
Surviving in addition to wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Mark C. and Lynn Rich of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family.
Private burial will be in Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg, with his pastor, Steven Hoke, officiating.
A service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.