L. Imogene Kohrman, 89, of Mifflintown, entered into eternal rest Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Lewistown Hospital.
Imogene was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Gibbons Glade, a daughter of the late Ross Alfred Fike and Hazel August (Selby) Fike. Early in life, she married Charles Kohrman. He preceded her in death Sept. 27, 2003.
She graduated from Uniontown Senior High School. Imogene was a member of the Liverpool Bible Baptist Church. She also participated in the Linus Project by crocheting blankets for children in need. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and making blankets for family. She was also an avid reader.
Imogene is survived by her loving children, Jeffrey Michael Korhman and his wife Carol of Bluffton, Indiana, Sandra Lee Bickhart of Paxtonville, Colleen Kimberly Brubaker and her husband Thomas of Mifflintown, and a younger son and his wife residing in California; 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Naomi Korhman of Sandy, Utah; great niece, Kristen Gasparovic and her husband Frank; great-great-niece and nephew Chelsey and Cody Gasparovic; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Charles Patrick Korhman II; two grandchildren, Robert Edward Eaton V and Edward Raynes Eaton V; son-in-law, Gene Bickhart; one brother, and five sisters.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Niemonds Cemetery, Lauver Valley Road, Richfield, with Pastor Jim Mento officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Imogene be made to Liverpool Bible Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.