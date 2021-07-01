In many places, too many places, college sports has already been like the wild West. Thursday, that entered a new phase when student-athletes became able to add another hyphen to their resume: Student-athlete-entrepreneur.
This isn’t a cry that the newly rolled out name, image and likeness opportunities shouldn’t be afforded to college athletes. They absolutely should.
But because the NCAA basically punted on policing it this week — even though college sports’ governing body knew this was coming for years — no one really knows what will happen.
Beginning Thursday, any college athlete can profit off the use of their name, image or likeness. Within hours of the ruling, one Big Ten quarterback had already filed trademark for a personal brand logo. Graham Mertz and his team knew this was coming, so they were ready with a flashy logo as soon as it became legal to profit off it.
So how in the heck did the NCAA get caught so off-guard with what will become a patchwork of laws nationwide?
Because it held onto an antiquated model of amateurism, that worked generations ago before social media and individual branding became the monster it is today. The NCAA fought against student-athletes getting any sort of compensation — either from member schools or outside entities — for their use of their name, images and brands.
That meant a chemistry major at Penn State could build a million followers on a YouTube channel or Instagram page and be compensated for posts, and expand the brand by endorsing products. But if that same chemistry student happened to be a football player at Penn State, that was a no-no.
The NCAA has long punished schools — or tried to — that offered benefits to its student-athletes not available to other students. But the reverse, particularly in this arena, has never been true.
Jim Cavale, CEO of INFLCR, a digitally based NIL company, told Sports Illustrated this week some athletes that already have large social media followings, could earn six-figure salaries. So while someone like Saquon Barkley could have made money for signing his name on jerseys and pictures, others with social media audiences in the millions could also see a big pay day.
In a list of the 20 athletes who stand to get paid with the new ruling, The Action Network this week pointed toward a female gymnast at LSU with more than three million TikTok followers and twin sisters who play basketball at Fresno State who have more than 250,000 Instagram followers each as beneficiaries.
Some will cry the end of amateurism as we’ve known it. There are some issues that concern us, especially when it comes to recruiting and how much impact this ruling will have on pushing recruits, from no stars to five stars, somewhere with a more established NIL presence. The NCAA, because it dragged its feet, is way behind. No one really knows what roles the university can have in facilitating deals.
It better figure things out quickly.
