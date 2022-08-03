Have Republicans abandoned any semblance of integrity?
Glenn Thompson lacks integrity. Our congressman attended his son’s same-sex wedding, announcing that he was thrilled to welcome his new son-in-law, even though three days earlier he voted against a bill to guarantee marriage equality.
Doug Mastriano is another who lacks integrity. The website Gab.com, managed by Andrew Torba, is a haven for bigots and white-supremacists. Its postings spawned the 2018 Tree of Life shootings. Any respectable gubernatorial candidate would avoid such an association. But Doug Mastriano hired Torba in April, paying him $5,000 for consulting services. Fishing for votes in such a cesspool reflects a total lack of morals and integrity.
Jenna Ellis, Mastriano’s senior legal advisor also lacks integrity. Her involvement in the attempted coup to overthrow Biden’s victory should be enough for a candidate to distance himself from her but, of course, Mastriano himself played a role in the attempted coup.
After opposing Mastriano before the May primaries, many GOP officials now enthusiastically support his candidacy. National Committeeman Andy Reilly says, “You have to support a team member.”
No, you don’t!
If a member of your team is a detriment to our democracy, you oppose that team member — if you value integrity and honor.
Linda Barton,
State College