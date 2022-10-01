The Associated Press
LEWISBURG — Quarterback Rent Montie had two touchdown runs, A.T. Ntantang returned one of his two interceptions for a score, and Lafayette beat Bucknell 24-14 on Saturday in the Patriot League opener for both teams.
Montie’s 1-yard score gave Lafayette (2-3, 1-0) a 10-6 lead heading into halftime. Montie then broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run that stretched the Leopards’ lead to 17-6 early in the third quarter. Ntantang took a deflected pass and ran 80 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-6 with 8:01 remaining.
Ethan Grady was 20-of-40 passing for 199 yards with three interceptions for Bucknell (0-4, 0-1). Rushawn Baker and Coleman Bennett each had a touchdown run for the Bison.
Villanova 45, Maine 20
Loyalsock graduate Connor Watkins threw four touchdown passes to Jaaron Hayek for Villanova.
Jay Fagnano, a Williamsport grad, connected with Montigo Moss for a 9-yard touchdown to pull Maine (0-4, 0-1) within 10-7 after one quarter. Watkins’ first touchdown pass was a 4-yarder to Hayek, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter. Watkins and Hayek teamed up for an 83-yard score on their next possession.
Memphis 24, Temple 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Thomas ran for two touchdowns and Memphis came alive late, scoring all of its points in the final 17 minutes to beat Temple.
Memphis has won four straight after a season-opening loss at Mississippi State. Camden Price connected on a 47-yard field goal just before intermission to give Temple a 3-0 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first half. Thomas’ 2-yard run with 1:36 left in the third quarter gave Memphis the lead and he capped the scoring with another 2-yard run with 4:15 left.
Monmouth 35, Lehigh 7
BETHLEHEM — Tony Muskett threw three touchdown passes, Dymere Miller had 125 receiving yards for Monmouth. Muskett threw touchdown passes of 39 yards to Miller and 52 yards to Assanti Kearney en route to a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Hawks’ advantage was 35-0 before Lehigh’s Gaige Garcia, a Southern Columbia grad, scored on a 1-yard run with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Garcia had 71 yards rushing on eight carries for the Mountain Hawks.
Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20
EASTON, Mass. — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success.
The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks, who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS. The Dukes took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Joe Mischler in the final minute of the first half. Carraha threw an 8-yard score to Will Diamantis before the Dukes took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.
St. Francis 39, Cent. Connecticut
LORETTO — Cole Doyle threw two touchdown passes and the St. Francis Red Flash ran for three touchdowns to win their home opener.