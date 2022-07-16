Lamar D. “Tex” Campbell Sr., 83, of New Columbia, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at UPMC, Williamsport.
Born Feb. 15, 1939, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Ellsworth and Dorothy (Schaeffer) Campbell.
Tex, more recently known as “River,” worked as a truck driver for various companies, and later retired from Bard Trucking.
He was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1173, Selinsgrove.
Tex enjoyed hunting, fishing and eating at various restaurants throughout the area.
Surviving are three children, Will (Lisa) Campbell, of New Columbia, Lamar Campbell Jr., of Stacy, MN, and Stephanie (Steven) Mentz, of Watsontown; one brother, Wayne (Gloria) Campbell, of Sunbury; two sisters, Kay (Earl) Sevison, of Elysburg and Carol (Vernon) Woodcock, of Sunbury; and three grandchildren, Cordero, Damian and Thaniel.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by five siblings.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor’s Paul and Laura Smith, officiating.
Burial will be held privately in Shreiners Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com