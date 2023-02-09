Lamar E. Crabb, 97, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Heritage Mills, Tower City.
He was born in Lykens Township on Sept. 10, 1925, a son of the late Carrie and Harvey Crabb. Lamar was a retired truck driver for Halls Trucking.
He served in the Army Air Corp from May of 1946 to April of 1947 during World War II. He was a member of Simeon United Lutheran Church, Gratz, and the VFW in Mechanicsburg.
Lamar is survived by his son, Eugene Crabb; sister, Larue Smeltz; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Lenny) Connor, Bonita Campbell; three nephews, Bryan (Susan) Campbell, Jonathan (Lainey) Campbell, Michael Campbell; two nieces, Nicole, and Patty (Ken) Houck; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Crabb in 2010.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Simeon United Lutheran Church, Gratz, where funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Gratz Union Cemetery.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.