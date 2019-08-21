Lamar “Schmutz” Klinger, 80, of Klingerstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Klingerstown, a son of the late Flora (Jacobs) and Gurney Klinger.
Lamar was employed at Muskin Shoe Factory, Newport Homes, and was last employed at R.S.&W Coal Company.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and searching for Indian artifacts.
Lamar is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Ranae and Kenneth Lahr of Herndon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, George and Wilford Klinger, and three sisters, Arlene Hornberger, Tilly Lebo and Joyce Maurer.
A viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown.
Private interment will be held in Salem Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions maybe made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready, c/o the memorial fund, 1128 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941.