Lamont E. Heim Jr., 65, of Sunbury, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Lamont was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Sunbury, a son of the late Lamont E. Sr. and Lois L. (Mantz) Heim. On Dec. 12, 1976, he married the former Teresa A. Host who survives.
He was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School. After graduation he began employment with Holsum/Butter-Krust Baking Co. His career spanned more than 45 years, retiring in 2020 as a route driver. Lamont also worked as a substitute bus driver and later full-time driver for the Shikellamy School District/Amity Leasing CS.
Mr. Heim loved his church, Christ Community United Methodist, Selinsgrove, where he was a member of the Men’s Group.
He was a member of the Americus Hose Company, Sunbury and the Free & Accepted Masons Lodge No. 22, Sunbury.
His greatest joy was spending time in the outdoors hunting and camping. For more than 20 years Lamont and Teresa served as campground hosts at R.B. Winter State Park. He also loved taking family vacations and many cruises to various destinations.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, Lamont is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth A. Lenig and husband Zachary A. of Allenwood and Katie M. Heim and wife Jenna A. of Northumberland; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth H. and Lori M. Heim of Sunbury; his mother-in-law, Virginia A. Host of Hummels Wharf; and the love of his life, his dog, Quincy.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ned B. Host.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Revs. Eric Shafer and Kurt Brown officiating. Masks required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lamont’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, 1020 Ash St., Kulpmont, PA 17834.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.