Lana A. (Stump) Rote, 66, of New Columbia, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born May 10, 1955, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Wayne and Bertha (Fisher) Stump.
Lana was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1977. She was employed by JJ Newberry, Lewisburg, Faylor Middle Creek, formerly Eastern Industries and now New Enterprise, Winfield, H&R Block, Mifflinburg, Scoops and she also worked as the White Deer Township secretary.
She was a member of United In Christ Church, Lewisburg, and the Milton Rotary Club. Lana was a devout Christian and was selfless in everything she did. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and granddaughter.
Lana is survived by one son, Brandon C. Rote of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Katrina M. Rote of New Columbia; one granddaughter, Ariana Garcia; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Sharon Stump of State College, George and Janice Stump of Lewisburg and Dale and Kathy Stump of Lewisburg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Ruth Kitchens of Northumberland and Chris and Chuck Long of Milton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
All services for Lana will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
