LANCASTER — After trailing 29-18 at halftime, Northumberland Christian (21-6) rallied with a 16-point third quarter to cut the deficit to two making the score 36-34 heading to the fourth.
Cole Knauss, 12 points, tied the game at 36 to start the quarter. Lancaster Country Day (17-9) ended the game with a 14-5 run. Grant Landis (17 points), Jake Kumah (12), and Chris Hudbauny (10) all scored in double figures to help lead their team to victory.
Lancaster Country Day will face Nativity BVM in the second round of the PIAA Class A state playoffs.
PIAA Class A First Round
Lancaster Country Day 50, Northumberland Christian 41
Lancaster Country Day (17-9)
Jake Kumah 3 3-5 12; Grant Landis 6 3-5 17; Christian Hain 0 3-6 3; Chris Hedbauny 4 0-0 10; Grant Gilbert 1 0-0 2; Mick Cook 3 0-4 6. Team totals: 17 9-20 50.
3-point goals: Kumah 3, Hedbauny 2, Landis 2.
Did not score: Taarnir Brice-Young, Mitchell Copeland.
Northumberland Christian (21-6)
Conner Bennett 2 2-2 7; Josh King 1 0-0 3; Luke Snyder 5 2-2 12; Cole Knauss 4 2-2 12; Henry McElroy 2 2-4 7. Team totals: 14 8-10 41.
3-point goals: Knauss 2, Bennett, King, McElroy.
Did not score: Sam Garvin, Alec Phillips.
Score by quarters
NCS;11;7;16;7 — 41
LCDS;13;16;7;14 — 50