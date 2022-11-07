Lance Uriah Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, entered into rest at 8:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 5, 1993, in Lewisburg, a son of Lester and Marilyn (Stoner) Sensenig. On April 30, 2022, he married Dana V. (Meza) Sensenig, who survives.
Lance was a self-employed poultry farmer.
He enjoyed contributing to the online farming community and making friends by sharing his passion of agriculture. Lance loved creating farming content, promoting merchandise for agriculture businesses, watching videos on mechanics and of fixing equipment.
Lance was a creative, unique, gentle soul and will be missed by his family, friends, and online followers.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are one sister and brother-in-law, LaBreeska and Ryan Graber of Oakland, Md.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Laban and Autumn Sensenig of Dewart, and Lyle and Cecily Sensenig of Lewisburg; nine nieces and nephews; and maternal grandfather, Clarence Stoner; brother-in-law, Jean Meza; sister-in-law, Yurlenis Meza; Dana’s brother-in-law, Brian Huynh; and mother and father-in-law, Greis Londono Meza and Robinson Meza Amador.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Buffalo Community Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 2, with officiating ministers Matthew Funk and Eddie Hostettler.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
To assist Dana financially in this difficult time, donations can be made to givesendgo.com/Lance
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.