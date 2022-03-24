MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Agricultural Land Preservation Board (SCALPB) has announced the application period for the easement purchase program will be open from April 1 through April 29. Interested applicants can pick up an application at the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) office located at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Applications may not be picked up prior to April 1 and must be submitted to the SCCD office by the close of business on April 29, to be eligible for program ranking. Applicants that have applied in previous years must complete a new application to be considered.
Landowners wishing to apply must meet the following minimum requirements: The farm must be listed in an approved agricultural security area; a minimum of 35 acres must be submitted; at least half of the acreage must be in crop or pastureland; the entire parcel as described by the deed must be submitted; and the farm must have at least 50% of soils capability Classes I through IV.
