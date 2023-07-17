The Daily Item
The Landmark Conference and FloSports have inked a multi-year deal for streaming service of athletic events of member institutions beginning this year.
The Landmark is the first Division III Conference to sign a multi-year deal, and it is also believed to be the first conference in Division III to sign a media rights agreement of any kind.
“I am excited to officially begin our partnership with FloSports. They have proven to be a leader in the athletic streaming space and I am confident they will be a valued partner as the Landmark shifts to their platform,” Landmark Conference Commissioner Katie Boldvich said. “Even in these early stages of our partnership, they have shown a commitment to our conference and individual institutions to enhance our current streams and continue to build the Landmark brand. This partnership puts our institutions and student-athletes on the national stage and I am thrilled the Landmark is now a partner among several other NCAA conferences across the country.”
Under the deal, FloSports will become the digital platform provider of the Landmark Digital Network, which will see it stream all live and on-demand Landmark events, including the league’s 23 championships.
“FloSports is thrilled to partner with the Landmark Conference. Division III is a logical next step for FloSports as we invest in the comprehensive destination for NCAA conferences, colleges, and student-athletes,” said Kolby Paxton, Senior Manager, Global Rights Acquisition at FloSports. “Throughout the term, FloSports will not only distribute thousands of Landmark Conference games live, but curate fandom via breaking news, highlights, editorial storytelling, and analysis. Finally, NCAA properties, regardless of divisional affiliations, have a home.”
“The Landmark is excited to be the first DIII conference to enter into this media space,” said Susquehanna University President and Landmark Executive Chair, Jonathan Green. “Supporters of our programs will have enhanced coverage of our competitions and, through FloSports’s broad membership, many new sports fans will have an opportunity to see the quality of our programs and join us in cheering on our student-athletes.”
The 10 conference members include Catholic University, Drew University, Elizabethtown College, Goucher College, Juniata College, Lycoming College, Moravian University, Susquehanna University, The University of Scranton and Wilkes University.
The Landmark partnership furthers FloSports’ efforts to strengthen its NCAA offering with a transformative digital platform.
Landmark fans can watch events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on their favorite digital and streaming services: Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast. Landmark fans can sign up for an annual subscription to FloSports at https://www.flosports.tv/join-now. Students who subscribe using a Landmark member institution domain (.edu) email address will be eligible for an additional discounted subscription rate.