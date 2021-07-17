Landyn Allen Zerby, 8, of Lewisburg took his Hero walk on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
Born on March 21, 2013, in Danville, he was a son of Cody Allen and Ashley Kay (Farr) Zerby of Lewisburg.
Landyn was going into the 3rd grade at Kelly Elementary School this fall. He was an excellent student who was constantly putting his classmates before himself.
Landyn was a very expressive boy who was not afraid to show his sensitive side as well showing leadership skills while at school and being the ringleader of his cousins.
Although his life was cut short by his untimely passing, Landyn was an organ donor who was able to help many in need of life-saving transplants. He became the ultimate Superhero.
Landyn lived for the outdoors. He could always be found with a fishing pole in hand or a creature in a net over his shoulder. He enjoyed identifying plants with his Mom and spending time at the Cabin.
Surviving in addition to his loving father and mother, Cody and Ashley, is one brother at home, Rowen Jacob Zerby; maternal grandparents, Lynn Shaffer and Andrew Shaffer, both of Berwick; maternal grandmother, Heidi Greine of Catawissa, Pa.; maternal grandfather, Joseph Farr II of Florida; paternal grandparents, Michael and Bonnie Zerby, of Milton; maternal great-grandparents, Dale and Betty Young of Millville, Wayne and Christine Shaffer of Nescopeck, Joe and Dennette Farr of Millville; paternal great-grandparents, Carl and Rebecca Squier of Milton, Betty and Ken Zechman of Vicksburg. Also surviving are numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Landyn's life will be conducted at a later date that will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Landyn's memory may be made at https://gofund.me/baeef193 or https://takethemameal.com/meals.php?t=PJHZ9558&welcome=1
To share in Landyn's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.