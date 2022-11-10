DANVILLE — On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said there would be a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 eastbound in Danville and West Hemlock Township, Montour County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
The contractor will be working on the highway near mile marker 216. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be done 8 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting. Minor delays are expected, PennDOT said.