Maintenance work along Routes 11 and 15 throughout Snyder County will cause lane restrictions next week.
Starting Monday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be sweeping bridge gutter lines and bike route shoulder along the following routes:
-Route 11 between the Perry County line and Union County line in Union, Chapman, Penn, and Monroe townships.
-Route 15 from the 11-15 split to the Union County line in Shamokin Dam and Monroe townships.
-Route 522 in Penn and Monroe townships.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed during daylight hours through Thursday.
— MARCIA MOORE