TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
On Thursday, the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 212, near the Interstate 180 interchange. Motorists can expect the left lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
