Larry Alan (Jake) Martin, of Route 522, Selinsgrove, passed away suddenly while at work on May 22. Born in Philipsburg on April 29, 1983, he was the son of Larry D. Martin and the late Kimberly Worrall Martin. Larry attended Bald Eagle Area High School. On Nov. 11, 2017, he married the love of his life, Heather Marie Fisher.
He was a member of Saint Peters Lutheran Church of Kreamer. Larry enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and camping. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to Gettysburg and similar places every year. He enjoyed sports and going to the movies as well. Some of his fondest memories consist of time spent with family and friends at picnics and gatherings.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sister Jaime and her husband, Neil Casher, his Aunt Nadine McCluskey, Uncles Jay and Terri Worrall, and cousins Beau and Christy Martin. In addition to those listed above, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Janice Kratzer and Raymond “Butch” Kratzer; father-in-law Craig Fisher and Belinda Fultz. He is survived by two grandmothers, Linda Fisher and Shirley Fisher, along with many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law including Brandon Fisher, Raymond Kratzer, William and Melissa Kratzer, Joseph and Devon Kratzer, Erika, and Christopher Cherry, and Ryan and Kassidy Kratzer. He is survived by his uncle Greg and Lisa Inch; their children Conner and Olivia; his uncle John and Toni Betsker, and their daughter Dinah, as well as numerous beloved extended family members. Larry touched many lives and had many other special friends.
His mother Kimberly and his aunts Sue Worrall and Francene Worrall preceded him in death.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Kreamer, followed by the funeral at 2. Rev. Vickie Brown will officiate.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill Street, Middleburg