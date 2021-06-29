Larry A. Miller, 68, of Line Street, Sunbury, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center.
Larry was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Harry and Evelyn (Meckley) Miller. On July 30, 1988, he married the former Patricia Braun.
He attended Milton High School, then enlisted in the Marines, and was a Vietnam veteran.
Larry worked for Susquehanna University.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandsons.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by one son, Chad; one daughter, Nicole; one grandson, Gabriel; two sisters, Brenda Young and Florence Beaver, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Miller.
Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville PA 17821.
Friends and family may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.