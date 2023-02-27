Larry B. Minot, 89, of Snydertown Road, Sunbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, after a lengthy battle with esophageal cancer, under the care of Evangelical Hospice.
Larry was born March 8, 1933, in Sunbury, a son of the late Lyle J. and Mabel (Rothermel) Minot. On June 21, 1952, he married the former Anna Marks who preceded him in death on Oct. 27, 2013.
He attended Sunbury High School.
Among other various places of employment, Larry worked for Paulsen Wire Rope, retiring in 2001 after 38 years of service.
Mr. Minot was a 75-year member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Sunbury, where he served on many committees and also as head usher for many years.
He was an avid golfer and played softball for many years, setting a Sunbury Softball Association slugging record in 1961 while playing on Team Smith Appliance.
He is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Rolin and Jean Minot of York; his numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Twila Faust of Danville; and friend and caregiver, Edward Zerbe of Sunbury.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Wanda Ann Minot; brothers, Harry “Pat” and Clifford “Tip” Minot; sisters, Retta Nuss, Ruth Powell and Nada Stephanson.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Forshey officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to The Cancer Research Foundation at www.cancerresearchfdn.org or to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 356 Vine St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.