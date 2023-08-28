Larry E. Crebs, 67, of Winfield, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home.
Born Aug. 5, 1956, in Sunbury, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Mary K. (Harmon) Crebs. On March 3, 1979, he married Sandra (Aikey) Crebs and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Larry was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. He was self-employed until his retirement.
In his younger years, he enjoyed racing motorcycles. Later in life, Larry loved hunting and fishing with his sons.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Meghan Crebs, of Winfield; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert P. and Josie Crebs, of Northumberland.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Adam M. Crebs in 2014.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes, there will be no services.
If so desired, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to A Darrah Bull Bully Rescue, PO Box 44, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 or online at www.adarrahbullbullyrescue.webs.com/donate.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.