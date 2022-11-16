Larry Eugene Dickey, 73, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer.
Born July 2, 1949, in Dubois, he was the son of the late R. Eugene and Betty (Logan) Dickey.
Larry graduated from Selinsgrove High School, attended the Harrisburg Barber School, and even competed at Selinsgrove Speedway for two years. He served in the U.S Army Artillery branch during the Vietnam War, from 1969 to 1971, both stateside and in Vietnam. Following his service, he worked for nearly 45 years as a heavy equipment operator, ultimately retiring from J.D. Eckman Construction in 2015. He lived in Trevorton until 2004 at which time he and his wife moved to Mechanicsburg.
While in Trevorton, Larry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed golfing with the Trevorton golf team. He maintained memberships with the VFW, American Legion, the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Enola Sportsmen’s Club. In his free time, Larry enjoyed attending sporting events with his sons, going 4-wheeling with family and friends, playing golf, watching NASCAR, woodworking, and going on trips and cruises with his wife. Additionally, he was great at working through “honey do” lists and was always willing to help others with projects of all kinds. His skills and expertise will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Susan T. (Zerbe) Dickey; his sons, Larry Dickey and wife Bonnie and Corey Dickey and wife Shelby; his four grandchildren, Hannah, Jazmyn, Riley, and Paden; his sister, Linda Bogar; his brother-in-law, Mark Zerbe and wife Edna; his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hatcher; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his four-legged daughter, Sugar.
Larry’s family will be celebrating his life privately and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E. Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com