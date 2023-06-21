Larry E. Spigelmyer, 73, of Middleburg, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born April 8, 1950, in Lewisburg, Union County, a son of the late Theodore R. Spigelmyer and Esther M. (Kline) Spigelmyer. On Sept. 15, 1973, he married Diane K. (Losch) Spigelmyer, with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage.
Larry attended East Juniata High School and served in the Civil Engineer Squadron of the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He worked for 27 years at Hempt Brothers Inc. of Camp Hill, where he was a driver and later the foreman of three concrete plants. He retired from Pennsy Supply, Inc. in Harrisburg in 2012.
He was a member of Aline United Methodist Church and the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, and going to Selinsgrove Speedway where he also was a team member of a track championship late model pit crew. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry enjoyed cooking for friends and relatives during his retirement. Let it be known that his chicken bbq was the best! While retired, Larry liked to can and freeze local produce for family members and friends. He enjoyed meeting old friends for coffee and breakfast at local restaurants. He especially liked spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife Diane, he is survived by mothers-in-law, Mary Williams and Hulda Losch; a son and daughter-in-law, Dale R. and Maureen Spigelmyer of Pittsburgh; daughter, Kathi G. and son-in-law Dan Knouse of Beavertown; his grandchildren, Lily, Maya, and Riley Spigelmyer, and Katelyn, Dayton, Delaney, Kimber, and Della Knouse; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Karen and Lawrence Sarver of Liverpool and Ken Myers of Millerstown; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sue Spigelmyer of Liverpool; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Myers.
A viewing will be held Sunday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Home, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Valerie Delooze and Pastor Jason Mitchell officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
For those who desire, contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to Aline United Methodist Church and/or Middlecreek Valley Antique Association.