Larry F. Long, of Dornsife, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in his home. In the days preceding his death, he was surrounded by his loving family and closest friends.
Larry was born May 5, 1944, in West Cameron, to Victor and Margret (Kissinger) Long. In 1967 Larry started his career at the Pennsylvania Railroad and retired from Norfolk Southern as an engine inspector in 2004.
On May 7, 1966, he married the love of his life, Susan Sands. Together they celebrated 56 years of wedded bliss.
Larry was a loving, devoted husband who adored spending time with his family. He enjoyed cars, fishing, playing pinochle, bingo, and baking. He was hard working with a huge heart filled with compassion and the willingness to help others. He also loved a good joke.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan. In addition to his wife, Susan he is also survived by his daughter, Wendy Bartholomew and her husband Andy Bartholomew; his daughter, Vicky Young and her husband Stephen Young; his grandson, Jeremy Smith; and his granddaughters, Jessica Beninsky and Elizabeth Young. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Masser.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Margaret Long; a sister, Sandy Long; and a brother, James Woodrow Long.
In keeping with Larry’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.