Larry G. Braden, 74, of Lower Augusta Township, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, with his family at his side.
Larry was born Jan. 20, 1947, in Frankfort, Ind. He served in the Lower Augusta Fire Department and was township constable.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and sitting by the campfire. He enjoyed his morning coffee while sitting on his deck and watching the wildlife down in the meadow.
Nothing meant more to Larry than his family and friends. His greatest enjoyment was his grandchildren. He had a big heart and was helpful to many in different ways.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Judy; and five children, Connie, Elizabeth (Nevin) Walter, Kevin, Christina and Melissa; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Christyl (Jesse) Flannery, William (Gabriella) Zinsley, Tevin, Dawlton, James, Joshua, Lisa, Gabriel, Severin and Abigail; three great-grandchildren, Cerenity, Abbigale and Rian; and his cat, Coppertop.
May he always be remembered and never be forgotten.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.