Larry Herb Sr., 71, of Herndon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born May 9, 1950, in Danville, a son of the late Clair and Nancy (Lesher) Herb.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Jill Y. (Ferree) Herb; his sister, Donna Novinger and her husband Dave of Millersburg; two sons, Larry L. Herb Jr. and wife Candace of Herndon, and Jeffery L. Herb of Sunbury; his stepson, Nik Bigger; four grandchildren, Hunter Herb, Colby Herb, Logan Herb, and Lilianna Herb; his four fur babies, Sam, Lila, Daisey, and Lucy; and his grand fur baby, Coco.
Larry graduated from Line Mountain High School class of 1968. He served honorably in the Army National Guard. Larry was employed 41 years at Crete Carrier Corporation (formerly Shaffer Trucking) as a heavy duty truck and refrigeration mechanic, retiring in 2009. In his retirement he worked part-time at RDS Auto Supplies as a delivery driver and Hegins Valley Lines as a school van driver.
Larry married Jill on Dec. 15, 2006. They crossed paths at a Line Mountain 4-Wheelers event and quickly became best friends.
Larry was a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Company and a founding member of Boyles Run Sportsmen Club.
He enjoyed more than anything spending time with his family. He loved them dearly. His sons and grandchildren were the light of his life. Always looking forward to taking them hunting, acting as their hunting guide and mentor. Larry was a great father, he was always there for his boys teaching and nurturing them.
Larry was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan. NASCAR, Indy, NHRA, and dirt track racing were also one of his passions. Larry was a car enthusiast, favoring Fords.
Larry would spend his mornings watching the birds at the feeders from the huge deck he built with his family. He especially loved hummingbirds. Always one to be working on something whether it was the deck, his hunting shack, shed, or working on some landscaping project. Larry could fix or build anything. One of his many hobbies was tending his garden and creek tea patch. He canned his harvest and dried his “Pappy Tea” to share with friends and family. Cooking and baking were another of his hobbies that he both loved and excelled at. Larry was never one to miss a good deal being a thrifty bargain shopper. Larry loved to talk and enjoyed catching up with his friends and acquaintances whenever he got the chance.
Larry was a kind, caring, gentle soul and will be missed by all those he touched throughout his life.
Burial will be private and at the discretion of the family. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Adam’s Pavilion, save the date. More information will be made available in the near future through Facebook or through the family.
The Herb family requests in lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801, or an animal shelter of your choice.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.