Larry Lee Walter, 81, of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 30, 1941, to the late Glenn and Emma (Zechman) Walter of Middleburg.
A member of the Middleburg Joint High School class of 1959, Larry was a three sport, four-year varsity starting player. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Westover Air Base 8th Army S.A.C. On April 13, 1961, he married the former Faith R. Kerstetter, who preceded him in death on Dec. 4, 2017.
While he had a vast array of interests, Larry’s favorite hobby was work.
Following his discharge in October of 1963, he was employed by Allied Chemical, later known as The Celotex Corporation, as an accounts payable clerk. Over his career there, Larry worked his way upwards through the company moving into positions in computer programming, purchasing, and finally as the Director of Human Resources and Safety, the position from which he retired in 2000. During his time at Celotex, Larry also held a part-time position at Trimpey Tires in Middleburg, simultaneously working two jobs for more than 30 years.
The first day of Larry’s retirement from Celotex was also his first day as Safety Director at Phillips Industries, Selinsgrove, a position he held until the company’s closing 10 years later.
Always looking to stay busy, Larry immediately began looking for a new position. This began his “bus driving era,” driving school van for Narehood Transportation, and later Weikel Busing. This time in the van gave Larry even more time to do one of this other favorite things — talk to people. He got the chance to know and love many families from different walks of life and used those “bus runs” as an opportunity to share some of his famous stories. He always treasured his time on his van, as well as the stops at Dunkin/McDonalds/iHop/Burger King that inevitably occurred in between. Taking a break to care for his wife Faith in her final years, he returned to driving van soon after her passing and continued until his final retirement in the fall of 2020.
Larry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Sunday afternoons “on the hill,” where he was always in charge of keeping the coffee pot full. An active member of his community, Larry also organized multiple Roll-a-Thons for the American Cancer Society, as well as Old-Timer’s basketball games for the Middleburg Boy Scouts. In what little free time Larry allowed himself, he was a PIAA umpire for both high school boys baseball and girls softball for 25 years.
Surviving are his son, Michael Walter of Middleburg; granddaughter, Abigail (Kenneth III) Klingler, of Kreamer; and grandson, Orry Walter, of Middleburg.
In addition to his wife, Larry was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Zechman Sr.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 and again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Paxtonville Church, where services will begin at 11 a.m. followed by interment with military honors in Paxtonville Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.