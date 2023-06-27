Larry N. Mowrey, 83, a resident of Northumberland, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, joining his Lord and Savior.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1939, to Alice (Buhite) and Norman LeRoy Mowrey, in Library, Pa.
Larry was preceded in death by his older brothers Jim and Lee, and his son Greg.
In his younger years, he worked in his father’s coal mine, graduated from Penn State University and married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Leasure.
He pursued a career as a CPA for the Commonwealth of PA, where he was a comptroller and an auditor. Larry decided to retire early, returned to school at United Wesleyan College in Allentown, Pa., after which he served as pastor of Stonington Wesleyan Church. He also ministered to the men of Snyder County Prison. Larry was an active member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton.
In addition to his entrepreneurial spirit, he was known for his easygoing and friendly nature. Larry’s hobbies included trains, collecting coins, gardening, singing, supporting the Steelers, visiting national parks, studying the Bible and geology.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Arlene; his younger brother, Donald; his children, Dan and wife Beth, Tom and wife Natalie, Andrea and husband Peter Orr. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, DJ, Nora (Danny Neel), Olivia (Anthony Campbell); Jake, Ben, Scott, Derek, and Garrett (Kerry Gormley) Orr; great-grandchildren Carter Mowrey, Clare and Samuel Neel, Conall Orr, and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Wesleyan Church, Davis Chapel, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, Pa., 17847, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Service will be held from noon to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Christ Wesleyan Missions.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.