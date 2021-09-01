Larry R. Fisher, 68, of Penns Creek, passed away with his loved ones at his bedside, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 10:04 pm