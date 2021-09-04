Larry R. Fisher, 68, Penns Creek

Larry R Fisher, 68, of Penns Creek, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, peacefully with his loved ones at this bedside.
He was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Winfield, a son of Derwin Krouse who survives, and the late Ida Mae Krouse and grandson of the late Raymond and Alberta Fisher. He was married to his lovely wife, the former Linda Weaver, and his death breaks a marital union of 43 years.
Larry graduated from Scranton State School for the Deaf in Scranton in 1972. He retired from the Treasury Department of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with 42 years of service.
Larry was a member of the York Association of the Deaf, P.S.A.D., Keystone Central Deaf Senior Citizens, and Greater Harrisburg Association of the Deaf.
His conversation starters were about cars, cars, cars, trucks, tractors, and NASCAR Racing. He enjoyed working at the farm and watching tractor pull events with a smile on his face.
He is beloved by community members who had gotten to know him. He dedicated his time helping his family members and surrounding community members in Penns Creek, where he has resided for the last 60+ years.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Esther S. Fisher of Harrisburg; a son, Richard R. Fisher of Penns Creek, and a stepbrother, George Krouse of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Friends and relatives will be received Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021, at Crossroads Nazarene Church from 9-10:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev Steve L Vaughn officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.