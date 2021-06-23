Larry R. Shade, 58, of Gratz, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home in Gratz.
He was born June 22, 1962, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Charles and Dorothy Shade.
He was the owner of Penn Valley Printing and Penn Valley Transportation. Larry was a Gratz Borough Council President, Gratz Borough Water Authority, a baseball coach, PIAA Umpire, on the Board of the YMCA, member of Simeon United Lutheran Church, the Gratz Fire Company, Lykens Valley Hunting Camp and the Gratz Fair Association.
Larry is survived by his two brothers, James (Melanie) Shade and Dale Shade; son, Corey (Amy) Schreffler; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Simeon United Lutheran Church, Gratz, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Larry, visit www.reedfh.com.