Larry R. Smith, 76, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly at his home, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
A native of Union County, one of 11 children, he was born in Forest Hill, a son of the late Albert Jr. and Mildred (Yeager) Smith. He was married to the former Connie Black and his death breaks a marital union of 56 years.
Larry was a graduate of the Mifflinburg High School class of 1966.
He was a welder for Milton Steel for 45 years. He enjoyed fishing and his time at the cabin.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Bill Smith; a daughter, Karen Owens; grandchildren, Tunesha Smith, Brittany Smith, Brett Smith, Connor Owens; great-grandchild, Vanessa Leitzel; and sisters, Nancy Finan and Marion Rice.
He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Smith, five brothers and three sisters.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the funeral will begin at 12:30.
Burial will follow in the Hironimus Church Cemetery, Weikert.